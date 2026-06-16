David Hockney, pioneer of modern British art, dies at 88

The global art community is mourning pioneering British artist David Hockney following his death at age 88. Museums, galleries, and cultural figures, including King Charles III, have paid tribute to the painter's extraordinary seven-decade career, which helped redefine contemporary art through his vibrant portraits, California swimming pool scenes, and innovative use of new technologies.

Hockney, who died peacefully at his London home on 11 June, remained a creative force until his final years, embracing emerging tools from fax machines to iPad drawing applications. Leading the global response, King Charles III described the artist as "a giant of the world of art" and "one of life's true originals."

Major institutions, including Tate Britain and the Centre Pompidou, announced tributes and special programming honoring Hockney's legacy. Curators highlighted his landmark 1972 painting, Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures), widely regarded as one of the defining works of contemporary art.

Born in Bradford in 1937, Hockney became one of Britain's most influential artists, with a body of work spanning painting, photography, stage design, and digital media. He is survived by his longtime partner, Jean-Pierre Gonçalves de Lima.