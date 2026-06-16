CLC's Kwon Eunbin bids farewell to showbiz

Former CLC member Kwon Eunbin has announced that she is retiring from the entertainment industry, bringing to a close a career that spanned nearly a decade.

In a heartfelt statement addressed to fans on Instagram, Eunbin said she felt it was her responsibility to personally share her decision after reports about her retirement surfaced.

“I was truly grateful to the fans for the excess love and support of my fans in the entertainment industry for about 10 years,” she wrote.

Reflecting on her years in the spotlight, the singer-actress revealed that as time passed, she found herself increasingly evaluating her past, present and future. Those reflections ultimately led her to decide to step away from public life and pursue a different path.

“During the long period of activity that started in my teens, over the passage of time, the time has naturally increased when I think about my past, present, and future, and after that long time, I have decided to live the life of an ordinary person,” she said.

Eunbin also candidly spoke about the emotional struggles she experienced throughout her career, admitting that feelings of uncertainty often overshadowed her passion for work.

“Looking back at the past times, I realize that most of the time I spent struggling with emptiness and anxiety about the present and future, rather than affection and love for work,” she shared.

The former idol acknowledged that she often chose to avoid those difficult emotions rather than confront them directly, which led to years she now regrets.

“Now leaving all those negative times and emotions behind I decided to spend my time building a better and happier future,” she wrote.

According to Eunbin, she has recently found a new sense of happiness and fulfillment and is embracing this new chapter with a more positive outlook.

The actress also informed supporters that she would no longer be responding to personal messages or inquiries, though she remains grateful for their concern and encouragement over the years.

Eunbin confirmed that her remaining activities in the entertainment industry will conclude following CLC’s previously scheduled overseas group commitments.

She ended her message by expressing her appreciation to fans who have stood by her throughout her journey. “Thank you very much for the support you have given me. I hope you all are happy.”