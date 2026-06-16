Canada curbs personalized pricing

The Canadian government has introduced legislation that would tighten privacy protections by limiting how businesses use personal data to set individualized prices and giving consumers greater control over their information.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's administration said the proposed law would restrict so-called surveillance or algorithmic pricing, preventing companies from using a person's behavior, location, profile, or vulnerabilities to charge unfair prices. Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon said the measure would still allow customer rewards and loyalty programs while targeting practices where data-driven pricing causes more harm than benefit.