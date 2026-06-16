Business groups reject anti-dynasty bill

Business and civic organizations opposed House Bill No. 8389 or the Anti-Dynasty Bill, warning that the measure could strengthen political dynasties instead of limiting their influence in government.

The principal authors of the bill are House Speaker Faustino G. Dy III and House Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander A. Marcos.

In a joint statement, groups including the Makati Business Club, Management Association of the Philippines, Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines, Justice Reform Initiative, Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting, Philippine Institute of Arbitrators, and the Shareholder's Association for the Philippines urged the Senate to reject the bill, which recently passed its third and final reading in the House of Representatives.