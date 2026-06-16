Business groups reject anti-dynasty bill

In a joint statement, groups including the Makati Business Club (MBC), Management Association of the Philippines (MAP), Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (FINEX), Justice Reform Initiative (JRI), Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV), Philippine Institute of Arbitrators (PIArb), and Shareholder's Association for the Philippines (SharePHIL) urged the Senate to reject the bill, which recently passed its third and final reading in the House of Representatives.

The organizations argued that the measure’s restrictions only cover relatives up to the second degree and within the same political unit, leaving room for families to continue holding multiple government positions across different levels.

They cited possible scenarios allowed under the bill, including family members simultaneously occupying positions such as governor, congressman, and mayor, as well as officials transferring posts among relatives after their terms end.

“This is not reform but protection of dynasties and making sure there are no reforms,” the groups said, warning that political concentration could limit competition, influence public resources, and hinder governance reforms.

The coalition called on the Senate to block the measure and urged the President to veto it if it reaches his desk.

The signatories also backed the “Dapat Isa Lang” campaign of the People’s Initiative Coalition Against Dynasties (PICAD), which seeks stricter limits on political families through a proposed people-led legislative initiative.