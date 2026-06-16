Asticom taps Workday to bring AI-powered HR, finance platform to local firms

The agreement, signed Tuesday in Taguig City by Asticom President and CEO Mharicar Castillo-Reyes and Workday ASEAN General Manager Jess O’Reilly, will make Workday’s Human Capital Management (HCM) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform more widely available to local organizations.

Under the partnership, Asticom’s IT-BPO arm, Asti Business Services Inc. (ABSI), will lead the local implementation of Workday solutions to provide systems integration and digital transformation services.

“We are pleased to share this collaboration as we continue to strengthen our portfolio of world-class services and solutions, continuously fulfilling our mission of helping businesses grow and thrive in an increasingly digital business landscape,” Castillo-Reyes said.

Workday, which counts more than 11,500 customers globally, offers a platform that combines HR and finance management with AI-driven capabilities aimed at automating routine tasks, generating workforce insights, and supporting business decision-making.

“As enterprises in the Philippines look to navigate a rapidly evolving digital landscape, the need for intelligent, AI-powered solutions has never been greater. We are excited to collaborate with Asticom to bring our world-class HCM and finance standards to more local organizations,” O’Reilly said.

Asticom said the partnership pairs Workday’s technology platform with local implementation and support capabilities to help businesses accelerate digital transformation efforts.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Globe Telecom and part of the Ayala group, Asticom provides talent, HR, customer experience, IT, finance, and engineering services.

The company serves more than 200 clients and employs over 4,000 professionals nationwide.