APECO secures Singapore solar project, eyes US defense investor

APECO President and Chief Executive Officer Gil Taway IV also announced that a United States-based defense logistics company is preparing to establish drone manufacturing, testing, and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations in the ecozone, with plans to build an ammunition production facility in its second year. He said the agreement is already in the final stage of legal review.

Taway said APECO has received P18 billion worth of investment pledges across renewable energy, defense, tourism, agri-processing, cold storage, and skills training. He added that the ecozone is positioning itself as the country's National Defense Hub, Fishing Capital of the Pacific, and Clean Energy Hub, in line with the 2026 Strategic Investment Priority Plan and the government's goals of strengthening national, food, and energy security.