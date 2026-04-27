APECO, PPPI eye construction of pharma hub in Casiguran

This initiative reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the country’s pharmaceutical supply chain and attracting global investments into the sector while supporting supports President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s priority of improving access to affordable, quality healthcare for all Filipinos.

Central Luzon is rapidly emerging as a premier pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing hub in the Philippines, with major developments centered in Tarlac and Clark, Pampanga.

Key projects include the 30-hectare Victoria Industrial Park in Tarlac, the country's first pharma-focused ecozone, and proposed pharma logistics hubs in Clark to enhance local production.

Key Pharma Hub Locations include the Victoria Industrial Park in Tarlac that was launched as the Philippines' first special economic zone dedicated to pharmaceuticals and medical devices. It offers specialized, tech-ready industrial spaces.

Another hub is the Clark Civil Aviation Complex in Pampanga wherein a Memorandum of Understanding was signed in March 2026 to develop pharmaceutical manufacturing and cold chain logistics hubs, utilizing Clark’s superior logistics capabilities.

And in New Clark City in Tarlac, which is targeted for advanced manufacturing plants and research and development laboratories to promote local drug manufacturing.