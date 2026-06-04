APECO chief expresses full support of President Marcos’ 2026 SIPP

In a statement released on 2 June 2026, Taway said that the signing of the 2026 SIPP is a strong affirmation of the development path that APECO has charted for the Aurora Province and the Eastern Seaboard.

“The newly approved priorities reinforce our vision of transforming APECO into the country's National Defense Hub, Fishing Capital of the Pacific, and Clean Energy Hub. These three strategic pillars directly support the Marcos administration's goals of strengthening national security, ensuring food security, and advancing energy security,” he said.

President Marcos approved the 2026 SIPP under Memorandum Order No. 47 that expands the list of industries eligible for tax perks to drive high-tech industrialization and job creation.

The plan serves as the national roadmap for businesses seeking fiscal incentives under the CREATE MORE Act (Republic Act No. 12066). Projects can qualify for tax breaks spanning 14 to 27 years, depending on their tier and location.

Taway said, “What makes the 2026 SIPP particularly significant for APECO is that many of the economic activities we are actively promoting are among the country's priority investment areas.”

He furthered that under Tier I, these include agriculture, fishery and forestry development; processing and manufacturing of agricultural and fishery products; aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO); telecommunications infrastructure and services; ports and terminals; air, land and water transport; industrial zones; logistics and fulfillment centers; training and learning facilities; housing; as well as power generation and energy storage projects.

“The alignment becomes even more evident under Tier II, which includes defense-related service activities, renewable energy, and food security-related investments. These sectors are central to APECO's strategic positioning. As the country seeks to enhance its defense capabilities, secure its food supply, and accelerate the transition to cleaner energy sources, APECO offers a unique platform where these priorities can converge through strategic investments and public-private partnerships,” he added.

The official cited that the inclusion of science, technology, and innovation-related activities under Tier III strengthens APECO's long-term vision.

“Priority areas such as research and development, defense-related manufacturing, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and data science, hydrogen energy, and nuclear energy are among the high-value industries that we aim to attract as we develop a future-ready economic zone.”