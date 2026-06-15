‘Yorme’ honors six outstanding barangays

In District 1, Barangay 103-B led by chairman Dionisio B. Lituaco took the top spot with 311.87 points, while District 2’s Barangay 199, Zone 18, led by chairwoman Evelyn Alegoria, won with 293.52 points.

District 3 honors went to Barangay 385, Zone 39, under chairman Armand Aquino with 277.76 points. In District 4, Barangay 424, Zone 43, led by chairman Angelito Dula, secured the award with 297.10 points.

Rounding out the winners were District 5’s Barangay 649 under chairman Antonio Quirante with 275.40 points, and District 6’s Barangay 631, Zone 64, led by chairwoman Irene Rillo with 220.77 points.

Domagoso commended the village leaders for their contributions to grassroots development and urged them to prioritize public service over political disputes.

“There is no perfect organization, whether in the barangays or in city government,” Domagoso said. “There will always be differences and personal interests, but what matters most is the result of our work.”

The mayor stressed that citizens ultimately judge public officials based on tangible programs and services rather than controversy or criticisms.

During the event, Domagoso also announced he had signed the release of P127 million in first-quarter Revenue Participation Program funds. The allocation will support local initiatives, public utilities, and community projects across Manila’s 896 barangays.

“As leaders, our task is to deliver,” Domagoso said. “At the end of the day, what matters is what we have done to improve the lives of the people we serve.”