‘Yorme,’ Moscow officials sign urban cooperation accord

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso on Monday urged city employees to stay focused on delivering public services and remain undistracted by political noise.

During the weekly flag-raising ceremony at Manila City Hall on Monday, Domagoso announced he had signed the release order Thursday for nearly P350 million to fund the midyear bonuses of more than 8,000 city government workers.

“Last Thursday, I signed the release of almost P350 million for your midyear bonus,” Domagoso said, adding that the funds would hit employee accounts by noon. “Check it. It is yours, so take care of it.”