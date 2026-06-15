Reckoning tide rises

The Marcos administration might as well say farewell to investments in its Build Better More campaign after the damning assessment by the powerful Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) of corruption in infrastructure projects.

The poor governance report has rippled across several fronts.

Credit rating agencies Moody’s, Fitch and S&P Global routinely incorporate governance risk into their assessments.

The report by the OECD, which comprises the world’s largest industrialized nations, cited a local study quantifying corruption losses of up to P118 billion annually in flood control alone.