Public offering approvals cut to 40 days

Companies looking to raise capital through the stock market will soon complete public offering applications entirely online, with approval timelines cut to as little as 40 days under the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) new digital filing system.

The SEC said Monday it has opened its Online Application for Registration Statements (OARS) for testing, a web-based platform that allows issuers to electronically submit registration statements and other documents required for securities offerings.

“The implementation of OARS reflects our continued strategic shift toward a paperless and data-driven regulatory environment,” SEC Chairperson Francis Lim said.