SEC pares back corporate data fees

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is further reducing the cost of accessing corporate records, lowering fees for company documents by another 25 percent starting in June to ease the cost of doing business.

Under Memorandum Circular No. 18, Series of 2026, the SEC will implement another 25 percent reduction in corporate data fees beginning next month, which follows the 50 percent cut introduced in 2025.

The latest adjustment brings total reductions in some corporate document fees to more than 60 percent from 2023 levels.

According to the regulator, the lower fees are expected to benefit businesses, banks, investors, auditors, law firms, and other stakeholders that regularly request documents for compliance, due diligence, onboarding, and corporate verification.

“The SEC remains committed to lowering the cost of government services and making corporate information more accessible through digitalization and efficient regulation,” SEC Chairman Francis Lim said.

“This additional 25 percent reduction builds on the 50 percent cut we implemented in 2025 as part of our continuing effort to ease the burden on stakeholders and improve the ease of doing business. This is likewise the Commission’s meaningful contribution to the celebration of Ease of Doing Business Month,” he added.

Under the revised rates, authenticated physical copies of company filings—including articles of incorporation, by-laws, general information sheets, board resolutions, secretary’s certificates, and deeds of assignment—will now cost P750 each from the previous P1,000.

Plain copies of the same documents will cost P565 each, down from P750.

Authenticated copies of other documents will be reduced to P35 per page from P50, while plain copies will drop to P20 per page from P25.

The SEC also lowered rates for digital copies accessed through the Electronic SEC Education, Analysis, and Research Computing Hub.

Authenticated digital copies will now cost P470 each from P625, while plain digital copies will be priced at P280 from the previous P375.

Meanwhile, rates for the SEC API Marketplace—which allows the direct sending and ingestion of corporate data from one application to another—will remain unchanged.

The SEC currently offers API service packages priced at P10,000 for 100 API calls and P50,000 for 1,000 API calls.