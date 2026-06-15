Pinatubo’s 35th eruption anniversary marked

The Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Monday commemorated the 35th anniversary of the 15 June 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo, one of the largest volcanic eruptions of the 20th century.

Phivolcs said the eruption generated massive ashfall, pyroclastic flows and lahar flows that devastated communities across Central Luzon.