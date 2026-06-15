PDEA taps fisherfolk to help curb sea-borne drug smuggling

CAGAYAN — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region 2 said coastal communities can serve as force multipliers by reporting suspicious activities at sea, especially along the northeastern seaboard facing the Pacific Ocean, which authorities consider vulnerable to illegal drug trafficking.

According to PDEA, fisherfolk in the coastal town of Buguey, Cagayan, are being enlisted as partners in the government’s intensified campaign against illegal drugs, particularly the smuggling of narcotics through maritime routes.

In a recent activity attended by Barangay Peacekeeping Action Teams (BPATs), local fisherfolk associations, and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) Region 2, officials acknowledged the crucial role of fishermen in monitoring vast coastal waters that are often used as transit points for contraband.