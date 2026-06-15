PAGCOR sends 10,500 food packs to Mindanao quake victims

PAGCOR Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alejandro H. Tengco said the assistance aims to help families cope with the impact of the disaster.

"During times of calamity, we assure our kababayans that PAGCOR is always ready to provide help. We hope and pray that affected individuals and families will soon be on their way to recovery and normalcy," Tengco said.

The relief supplies will be distributed in General Santos City, Mati City in Davao Oriental, the Office of Civil Defense in Region XII and the 2nd District of Davao Oriental.

Under the distribution plan, 3,000 food pails each will be allocated to General Santos City, Mati City and the Office of Civil Defense-Region XII, while 1,500 food pails will be turned over through the office of Davao Oriental 2nd District Rep. Cheeno Almario.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck offshore Maasim, Sarangani on 8 June, with Intensity VII recorded in General Santos City.

More than 173,000 families have been affected by the powerful tremor, with several provinces continuing to grapple with casualties, damaged infrastructure and persistent aftershocks.