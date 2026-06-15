Over 400 schools remain closed after Mindanao quake

The Department of Education (DepEd) said 106 schools in General Santos City and 327 schools in Sarangani Province will remain under class suspension until further notice while safety assessments are completed.

Authorities said the extended suspension is necessary to ensure that school buildings are structurally sound amid reports of damaged facilities and continuing aftershocks.

DepEd emphasized that the decision is guided by the need to protect learners, teachers and non-teaching personnel from potential hazards should classes resume prematurely.

Beyond infrastructure concerns, the agency is also implementing psychosocial support interventions to help students and educators cope with the trauma caused by the earthquake. Counseling sessions, emotional support activities and mental health programs are being prepared and rolled out in affected school divisions.

Several local government units in South Cotabato have likewise extended class suspensions as a precautionary measure, including the municipalities of Polomolok, T'boli, Tupi, Lake Sebu, Banga, Surallah, Norala, Tantangan and Santo Niño, where safety inspections remain ongoing.

Local officials said the widespread suspension reflects the scale of the disaster's impact, with damaged infrastructure, disrupted services and continuing safety concerns affecting normal operations.

Education stakeholders acknowledged the academic setback caused by prolonged school closures but stressed that learning recovery can only begin once classrooms are declared safe. Alternative learning modalities and catch-up programs are expected to be implemented as conditions improve.

While some parents expressed concern over the interruption of academic activities, particularly for students preparing for key assessments, many also supported the continued suspension in the interest of safety.

DepEd assured the public that learning continuity plans are being reviewed and adjusted to minimize disruptions while ensuring the well-being of learners and school personnel.

As recovery efforts continue across Southern Mindanao, education officials reiterated that no classes will resume until schools are certified safe for occupancy.