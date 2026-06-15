MGEN Thermal names new CEO, completes rebrand

Santos succeeds Felino “Lino” Bernardo and steps up from his previous role as senior vice president and chief operating officer. A chemical engineering graduate of the University of the Philippines, Santos brings more than 30 years of experience spanning energy, refining, petrochemicals and industrial technology.

MGEN also appointed Sam Manlosa as chief operating officer effective July. Together, Santos and Manlosa will focus on improving performance, strengthening asset reliability and advancing operational excellence.

Bernardo, meanwhile, will take on the role of head of strategic energy transition at MGEN under a two-year engagement ending June 2028.

He will oversee key projects, including Atimonan One Energy and the Toledo expansion, while leading nuclear energy studies and advising on LNG and indigenous gas initiatives.