Maxie Andreison and Viñas Deluxe cast in 'Die Beautiful: The Musical'

In 2016, Paolo Ballesteros' performance as Trisha in the film Die Beautiful became a breakthrough role for the actor. It earned him a Best Actor award first at the 42nd Metro Manila Film Festival, and then at the 29th Tokyo International Film Festival. Fast forward to 10 years later, and The Idea First Company is going full steam ahead with work on an original musical based on the critically-acclaimed film.

In the film, Ballesteros plays Trisha Echevarria, a transgender woman who passes away suddenly after winning a local pageant. Her dying wish? To be styled as a different celebrity for every night of her wake. With his performance earning rave reviews, there are big shoes to fill for the actors cast in the musical. “Bringing Trisha to life on stage requires a rare kind of magic,” shares Die Beautiful director Jun Robles Lana.

Auditions for the stage adaptation of the film were held in March of this year, which caught the attention of a slew of talented artists and drag queens eager to be part of this landmark production. The show called for a cast of triple threat actors, and specifically for the lead role, “will require an artist who can navigate comedy and drama, deliver powerful vocals, and embody Trisha’s journey with truth, charisma, and emotional depth," says director Tuxqs Rutaquio.