Musical Theater gets miZZcast!

What happens when musical theater is turned on its head? One unforgettable show, no less! And that is exactly what can be expected when the country's brightest musical theater stars gather on stage for miZZcast: Musical Theater Backwards. The curtains on this one-night-only showcase goes up on June 25, at 7:30PM, at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater, Circuit Makati. And the best part? Admission is FREE.
Taking on the directorial helm for this musical cabaret are the duo of Nelsito Gomez and Sarah Facuri, with musical direction by Farley Asuncion. In this special presentation in celebration of Pride Month, expect drama, show tunes, and cabaret numbers infused with tons of main character energy as beloved musical theater numbers are reimagined and turned on their head.
Joining the cast for miZZcast is a stellar lineup of musical theater stars - Benedix Ramos, Bituin Escalante, Carla Guevara - Laforteza, Floyd Tena, Jamie Wilson, Jillian Itaas, Lance Reblando, Nic Chien, Nyoy Volante, Omar Uddin, Sheena Belarmino, and more.
Take the night off and be part of the out-of-the-box celebration that is miZZcast: Musical Theater Backwards. While admission is free, donations are welcome, in support of the HIV/AIDS awareness and LGBTQIA+ initiatives of LoveYourselfPH and the Philippine LGBT Chamber of Commerce.
Follow Samsung Performing Arts Theater and Make It Makati on their socials for ticket and sign-up details, which are to be released soon.