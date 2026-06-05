Musical Theater gets miZZcast!

Taking on the directorial helm for this musical cabaret are the duo of Nelsito Gomez and Sarah Facuri, with musical direction by Farley Asuncion. In this special presentation in celebration of Pride Month, expect drama, show tunes, and cabaret numbers infused with tons of main character energy as beloved musical theater numbers are reimagined and turned on their head.

Joining the cast for miZZcast is a stellar lineup of musical theater stars - Benedix Ramos, Bituin Escalante, Carla Guevara - Laforteza, Floyd Tena, Jamie Wilson, Jillian Itaas, Lance Reblando, Nic Chien, Nyoy Volante, Omar Uddin, Sheena Belarmino, and more.