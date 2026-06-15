Marcos Jr. releases P278 million aid package for quake-hit Mindanao areas

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced the release of P278 million from the Office of the President's Socio-Civic Projects Fund for provinces and local government units affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Mindanao.
During his visit to Sarangani on Monday, Marcos said the financial assistance package would help local governments address the immediate needs of displaced families and expedite recovery and rehabilitation efforts, particularly in damaged schools.
“Especially the children who were affected in the schools and then in their homes. But the same thing, we have already sent supplies, medicines, and medical teams. It’s fine. The real problem now is the facilities,” the President said.
Under the assistance package, Sarangani Province and General Santos City will each receive P50 million.
South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat have been allocated P30 million each, while Davao Occidental and the town of Glan in Sarangani will receive P20 million each.
Zamboanga City has been allocated P15 million, while 12 other affected local government units will receive financial assistance ranging from P3 million to P10 million.
According to the President, the funds will be used to immediately restore basic services.
Aside from the assistance from the Socio-Civic Projects Fund, the government has also provided support through the Local Government Support Fund of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).
The DBM has already released P100 million to General Santos City for the repair and rehabilitation of its damaged city hall.
An additional P50 million each will be released to the municipalities of Alabel and Glan in Sarangani for the rehabilitation of government buildings and a hospital damaged by the earthquake.