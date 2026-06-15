Marcos Jr. releases P278 million aid package for quake-hit Mindanao areas

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced the release of P278 million from the Office of the President's Socio-Civic Projects Fund for provinces and local government units affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Mindanao.

During his visit to Sarangani on Monday, Marcos said the financial assistance package would help local governments address the immediate needs of displaced families and expedite recovery and rehabilitation efforts, particularly in damaged schools.

“Especially the children who were affected in the schools and then in their homes. But the same thing, we have already sent supplies, medicines, and medical teams. It’s fine. The real problem now is the facilities,” the President said.