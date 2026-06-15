GenSan marks 58th anniversary with resilience after devastating quake

Against this backdrop, city officials chose to highlight not only the scale of the disaster but also the strength displayed by communities in its aftermath.

In her anniversary message on June 15, Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao called on residents to remain hopeful and united as the city moves forward from one of the most challenging chapters in its history.

"Ang mga pagsubok na ating hinarap ay nagpayanig sa ating lungsod, ngunit hindi nito nagawang sirain ang ating diwa. Sa halip, lalo nitong pinatibay ang ating pagkakaisa, malasakit, at determinasyong muling bumangon," the mayor said.

The statement resonated with many residents who have spent the past week navigating uncertainty while witnessing extraordinary acts of solidarity across neighborhoods.

From volunteers distributing relief goods to families opening their homes to displaced relatives and neighbors, stories of compassion have emerged throughout the city. Community organizations, religious groups, private citizens, and local government responders have joined efforts to provide assistance to those hardest hit by the disaster.

For many, the city's founding anniversary served less as a celebration and more as a collective moment of reflection — a reminder that while buildings may crumble, communities can endure.

Mayor Pacquiao underscored this message, urging residents to continue supporting one another as recovery efforts intensify.

"Sama-sama nating patunayan na anumang hamon ang ating harapin, ang General Santos City ay mananatiling shaken but unbroken — matibay, nagkakaisa, at laging handang bumangon," she said.

As emergency response operations gradually transition into long-term rehabilitation, significant challenges remain. Thousands of families continue to require shelter assistance, infrastructure repairs are ongoing, and local authorities are working to restore normalcy in affected communities.

Yet despite the daunting road ahead, many residents say the earthquake has revealed a defining characteristic of General Santos City: its ability to unite in times of crisis.

At 58 years old, GenSan finds itself celebrating not only its history and achievements but also the resilience of its people. The phrase "Shaken but Unbroken" has become more than a slogan — it reflects the reality of a city determined to rise from tragedy stronger than before.

As the city enters another year of its journey, the anniversary stands as a testament to a community that continues to endure, rebuild, and move forward together.