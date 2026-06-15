DOST, CSU, Utitco forge partnership to boost e-mobility

The memorandum of understanding, signed Monday at the DOST-Science and Technology Information Institute Mini Theater in Taguig City, establishes a framework for collaboration in research and development, capacity building, technology transfer and the implementation of projects promoting sustainable mobility.

Through its Electromobility Research and Development Center (CSU-EMRDC), a DOST-funded facility dedicated to electric vehicle technology, CSU has developed innovations such as the E-Trike, C-Trike and E-Tranvia, showcasing the potential of locally developed transport solutions.

Utitco Motors, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the country's promising electric vehicle manufacturers, gaining recognition for its flagship Model 1-SR electric sports motorcycle and its commitment to Filipino engineering and manufacturing.

"We are now witnessing the signing of the memorandum of understanding between CSU and Utitco Motors for the acceleration of the electric mobility sector," DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. said during a press conference.

CSU Vice President for Research, Development and Extension Audy Quebral thanked DOST for supporting projects such as the deployment of 7,000 electric tricycles in Tuguegarao City.

Quebral noted the country's vast potential for electric mobility, citing an estimated one million tricycles and eight million motorcycles currently in use.

"At present, we are about to finish the electric bus in UP Diliman," he said.

He also expressed hope that electric boats could eventually be used not only for fishing but also for transportation and tourism, saying their adoption would help reduce carbon emissions. CSU is currently seeking DOST funding for the development of an electric tugboat.

"The partnership with DOST and CSU really helps us as we want to make Filipino talent go global," said Michael Lenard Utitco, founder and chief executive officer of Utitco Motors Corporation.

The collaboration forms part of the government's broader effort to promote homegrown technologies and accelerate the country's transition toward cleaner and more sustainable transportation.