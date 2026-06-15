DoST backs Filipino gaming talent

It will feature regional winners of the Level Up: Esports Game Development Challenge. It will also include dedicated spaces where tech enthusiasts and gamers can test game prototypes and explore new technologies used in creative merchandise production.

Odale Patrick Roxas, CEO of Gridlock Games Studio, noted his company’s long-standing relationship with the DoST National Capital Region office, which extends beyond the gaming sector.

“We have already converted many vehicles to electric vehicles and it is already available in the market for a long time,” Roxas said. He added that the upcoming festival will serve as a premier venue for esports and game developers to gain public exposure.

DoST Undersecretary for Regional Operations Sancho Mabborang said the agency has mapped out a strategy for where it wants to catapult the gaming industry over the next two to three years.

As part of this push, the department is conducting continuous training series for the gaming and sports industries in regions such as General Santos City and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

Meantime, DoST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. reiterated the agency’s commitment to esports, gaming, and creative animation.

“We believe that the soft power of Filipino talent is there,” Solidum said.