CCCI recognizes BOC chief’s contributions to customs

Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno has been recognized by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) for his exemplary leadership, unwavering commitment to public service, and invaluable contributions to strengthening customs administration, trade facilitation, border protection, and national development.

The recognition highlights Nepomuceno’s dedication to advancing the Bureau’s integrity, accountability, and modernization agenda and driving reforms that enhance customs operations and support the country’s economic growth.