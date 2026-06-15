BIR exceeds May revenue target

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) collected P279.14 billion in gross revenues in May 2026, up 14.15 percent or P34.61 billion from a year earlier, as collections benefited from the extended tax filing season and sustained taxpayer compliance.

The May haul also slightly exceeded the agency’s P279.06-billion target by P78.22 million.

Additional time

BIR commissioner Charlito Martin R. Mendoza said the extension of the filing season, approved by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., gave taxpayers additional time to meet their obligations amid the energy crisis while easing compliance pressures.