AirSWIFT flights to operate under Cebgo starting July

The airline said Monday the transition will not affect AirSWIFT’s existing flight schedules and services, with flights to and from El Nido continuing as planned.

“Additionally, all T6-coded flights will be coded as DG flights as these will be operated by Cebgo,” CEB said.

The airline also urged passengers to book flights only through CEB’s official website, mobile application, and accredited travel partners and agencies to avoid issues related to booking and managing reservations.

AirSWIFT currently serves routes between Clark and El Nido in northern Palawan, as well as flights connecting El Nido to several of the country’s top tourist destinations, including Boracay, Bohol, Cebu, and Coron.

CEB currently operates flights to 35 domestic and 26 international destinations.