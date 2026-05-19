CEB to reopen Dubai routes in July

Budget airline Cebu Pacific (CEB) will resume flights between Manila and Dubai beginning in July, enabling affected passengers to resume their travel plans after temporary disruptions.

The Gokongwei-led airline said Tuesday that the decision followed safety assessments and close coordination with Dubai airport authorities.

Flights 5J 14/15 and 5J 18/19 covering the Manila–Dubai–Manila route will return to service, with CEB operating four weekly flights every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.