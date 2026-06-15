65 dead, 36 missing after Mindanao quake — OCD

The undersecretary informed residents in affected areas that 37 evacuation centers remain operational, sheltering around 3,200 families or 14,200 individuals. However, 14,000 families, equivalent to nearly 57,000 people, are currently staying outside evacuation centers.

Cabreros also asserted that reported deaths were caused by earthquake-induced landslides, particularly in the hardest-hit areas of Glan, Sarangani, and Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, including other fatalities linked to falling debris, with incidents reported in General Santos City.

Along with this, approximately 1,400 individuals are injured, while search and retrieval operations continue for those still missing, which is mostly from Jose Abad Santos, where massive landslides buried homes and communities.

"We will continue to help until the situation of our fellow citizens who are victims of this earthquake returns to normal," Cabreros said.