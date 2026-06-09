Quake death toll climbs to 37; nearly 500 injured

Speaking during the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon public briefing at Malacañang, OCD spokesperson Junie Castillo said the latest figures, as of 11 a.m., were based on data consolidated during an interagency coordinating cell meeting. Rescue and relief operations remain in full swing as responders work to reach isolated communities and assist affected families.

Castillo said 8,725 families, or about 31,700 individuals, are currently staying in 54 evacuation centers, while another 1,804 families, or approximately 8,900 people, are sheltering outside evacuation sites. Data from the Department of Social Welfare and Development also showed that 32,926 families, or around 145,000 individuals from 163 barangays, have been affected by the disaster.

The earthquake affected Regions 9, 11, 12, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, although the most severe damage was reported in Region 11 and Region 12, particularly in General Santos City and Sarangani province.

Meanwhile, OCD Deputy Administrator Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV said the government has mobilized all available resources for search, rescue, retrieval, and relief operations.

Alejandro said 20 teams from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, 310 teams from the Philippine National Police, 169 teams from the Philippine Coast Guard, and 510 teams from the Bureau of Fire Protection have been deployed, totaling about 3,693 personnel.

He added that 115 land, sea, and air assets, including helicopters, C-130 aircraft, and transport trucks, are currently supporting operations, while additional assets remain on standby for deployment as needed.