4PH fuels affordable housing boom

Speaking during the firm’s first-quarter 2026 Philippine Property Market Briefing, Colliers research director Joey Roi Bondoc said the housing market is increasingly being shaped by government intervention through the 4PH Program.

“4PH is doing wonders,” Bondoc said, particularly in generating demand among low-income and urban-poor buyers.

The consultancy also reported that total unsold ready-for-occupancy condominium units in Metro Manila declined from 29,400 to 27,900, while the estimated absorption period shortened from more than 13 years to about 7.7 years, indicating stronger market uptake.

The assessment comes as the Marcos Jr. administration continues to expand housing opportunities through lower financing costs, higher loan ceilings and a wider range of housing options aimed at addressing the country’s estimated 2.2-million-unit housing backlog.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said the government is broadening the reach of the housing initiative by extending support beyond traditional socialized housing into economic and open-market segments.

“The objective is to stimulate demand through affordable financing while creating more opportunities for Filipinos to own homes,” Aliling said during a DAILY TRIBUNE roundtable discussion.