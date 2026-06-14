Xpress offers zero commission

Xpress said it is setting aside P30 million for the program, which aims to help drivers cope with fuel costs while supporting the shift to hybrid and electric vehicles.

The company said Xpress Go was developed in coordination with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

Under the program, qualified drivers will keep their full fare earnings for the first 60 days. After that period, they will move to a 12 percent commission rate, which Xpress said will be locked in writing until 31 December 2026.

Drivers may also receive an additional P4,000 per month under the Vehicle Branding Program when they carry the Xpress Go decal.

They can earn milestone bonuses of up to P5,000 during the first 60 days based on verified trip volume. A referral program will also give P1,000 each to the referring driver and the new driver once the recruit completes 100 trips within 30 days.

Xpress said a driver who completes 10 to 12 trips a day at an average fare of P300 could keep around P18,000 to P21,600 more per month compared with a platform that charges 20 percent commission.

Over 60 days, that could reach P36,000 to P43,000 before bonuses and other incentives.

Priority will be given to drivers who use or plan to shift to hybrid or electric vehicles through Xpress’ financing partnership with Cebuana Lhuillier or its partners.

Xpress president Cliff Cabungcal said the company wants to help drivers carry the cost of the transition to cleaner mobility.

He said the P30-million allocation comes from the company’s growth across Metro Manila, Bataan, Pampanga, Laguna, Dumaguete and Boracay.