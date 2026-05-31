Hidden cost pressures are quietly reshaping Manila’s ride-hailing industry

Amid volatile fuel prices and worsening traffic congestion, many drivers in Metro Manila say the biggest challenge in ride-hailing today is no longer simply finding passengers, but figuring out how to keep operating profitably in an increasingly pressured market.

An increasing number of drivers and transport operators in Metro Manila say maintaining gasoline-powered vehicles for transport services is becoming significantly more difficult amid prolonged congestion, volatile fuel prices and shrinking profit margins.

The Philippines remains one of Southeast Asia’s most oil-import-dependent economies, making the transport sector particularly vulnerable to fluctuations in global energy prices.