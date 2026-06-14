'Widow’s Bay' sails into second season

The mysterious coastal world of Widow’s Bay is set to welcome viewers back for another chapter.

Apple TV+ has officially renewed the breakout horror-comedy series for a second season, following its strong reception from critics and audiences worldwide. The show stars Emmy Award winner Matthew Rhys, who also serves as an executive producer and comes from creator Katie Dippold and director-executive producer Hiro Murai.

Alongside the renewal announcement, Apple TV+ revealed a new multi-year overall agreement with Dippold, further strengthening its partnership with the writer-producer behind the genre-blending hit.