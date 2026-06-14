'Widow’s Bay' sails into second season

The mysterious coastal world of Widow’s Bay is set to welcome viewers back for another chapter.
Apple TV+ has officially renewed the breakout horror-comedy series for a second season, following its strong reception from critics and audiences worldwide. The show stars Emmy Award winner Matthew Rhys, who also serves as an executive producer and comes from creator Katie Dippold and director-executive producer Hiro Murai.
Alongside the renewal announcement, Apple TV+ revealed a new multi-year overall agreement with Dippold, further strengthening its partnership with the writer-producer behind the genre-blending hit.
The renewal arrives just days before the first season wraps up, with the finale scheduled to stream on 17 June.
“From the moment audiences arrived in Widow’s Bay, they’ve been hooked on every eerie mystery, unexpected laugh and cursed secret that Katie, Hiro, Matthew and the entire team have created,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV+. “It’s become one of those shows everyone’s talking about, and we’re thrilled to see audiences continue to embrace it. We can’t wait to return for another season.”
Dippold offered a playful tease about what lies ahead.
“Season two is about how everything is great on the island and there’s nothing to worry about,” she said.
The series follows Mayor Tom Loftis, played by Rhys, as he attempts to revive an isolated island community plagued by superstition and economic struggles. Hoping to attract tourists and create a brighter future for his teenage son, Loftis finally succeeds in bringing visitors to the island. However, long-forgotten legends begin resurfacing, revealing that the townspeople’s fears may have been justified all along.
Mixing supernatural thrills with offbeat humor, the cast also includes Kate O’Flynn, Stephen Root, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Carroll and Dale Dickey, with K Callan and Emmy winner Jeff Hiller appearing in supporting roles.