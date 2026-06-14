P13.6M illegal drugs seized in Zamboanga City police ops

According to the Philippine National Police (PNP), operatives arrested three suspected drug personalities and seized approximately two kilograms of suspected shabu at the operation.

Arrested during the operation were alias "Mad," a 54-year-old male; alias "Sal," a 70-year-old male; and alias "Nik," a 34-year-old male.

Authorities also recovered buy-bust money, cellular phones, bags, and other pieces of evidence believed to be connected to the illegal drug transaction.

The successful operation was carried out by personnel of the Zamboanga City Police Station 4, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and other operating units.

The accomplishment forms part of the PNP's intensified anti-illegal drug campaign under its Focused Agenda, particularly through Enhanced Managing Police Operations, in support of the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to sustain law enforcement efforts against criminality while upholding the rule of law.

PNP Chief, Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., commended the operating teams for the successful operation and reiterated the organization's commitment to protecting communities from the harmful effects of illegal drugs.

The confiscated suspected illegal drugs have been submitted for laboratory examination, while the arrested suspects remain under police custody pending the filing of appropriate charges before the court.