OMF brings quake relief goods to Sarangani village

One of the villages hit hard by the strong earthquake in Mindanao was Barangay Mudan in Glan, Sarangani, where landslides and cracks in the ground caused difficulties in reaching the area. Many residents there are already calling for help on the road.

Volunteers from One Meralco Foundation (OMF), together with Meralco PowerGen (MGEN) and MIESCOR, were among the first to arrive in the area to distribute relief packs and drinking water to residents, particularly students of Del Neri Elementary School, said administrative officer Char May Belmonte.