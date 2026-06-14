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OMF brings quake relief goods to Sarangani village

A RESIDENT of Barangay Mudan in Glan, Sarangani receives a food bag from OMF.
A RESIDENT of Barangay Mudan in Glan, Sarangani receives a food bag from OMF.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of OMF
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One of the villages hit hard by the strong earthquake in Mindanao was Barangay Mudan in Glan, Sarangani, where landslides and cracks in the ground caused difficulties in reaching the area. Many residents there are already calling for help on the road.

Volunteers from One Meralco Foundation (OMF), together with Meralco PowerGen (MGEN) and MIESCOR, were among the first to arrive in the area to distribute relief packs and drinking water to residents, particularly students of Del Neri Elementary School, said administrative officer Char May Belmonte.

A RESIDENT of Barangay Mudan in Glan, Sarangani receives a food bag from OMF.
Meralco extends relief, restoration assistance to quake-hit communities

The distribution of relief packs and drinking water was made possible through the collaboration of Romeo Martin of the Department of Education Schools Division of Sarangani.

“We continue to provide assistance to those affected by the earthquake through our partners: Meralco employees, MIESCOR, Meralco Networks, and Meralco PowerGen who are united in our mission to be a light to those facing crisis,” OMF said.

ONE Meralco Foundation
Mindanao earthquake relief
Sarangani disaster response
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