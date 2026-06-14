Law dean sees legal battle over disclosure of Duterte tax records

He was referring to Section 71 of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, which authorizes the President to order the inspection of income tax returns, subject to safeguards and upon the recommendation of the BIR commissioner.

The issue first surfaced during a House Committee on Justice hearing on 22 April, when BIR Commissioner Charlito Martin Mendoza appeared with a sealed green bankers box said to contain the couple’s tax records.

The committee ultimately deferred opening the box and left the matter for the Senate, which will convene as an impeachment court.

Sta. Maria said the controversy could eventually reach the Supreme Court, particularly if questions arise regarding the legality of the disclosure or the issuance of a temporary restraining order.

He added that the matter may be clarified during the 18 June pre-trial conference, when both the prosecution and defense are expected to present their witnesses and evidence.