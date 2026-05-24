Suzuki service goes on-site

Suzuki Philippines has launched seven Suzuki On-Site Service Stations through selected dealerships across the country as it expands after-sales support beyond the usual dealership visit. The new service stations bring basic vehicle care closer to customers who may not always have time to bring their vehicles to a service center. The service covers Preventive Maintenance Schedule work and light vehicle repairs, with trained technicians assigned to handle the job on-site.

The rollout covers key areas in Pangasinan, Negros Occidental, Camarines Sur, Misamis Oriental and Caloocan City in Metro Manila. Suzuki said the program forms part of its effort to make service access easier for customers in more locations nationwide.

Each Suzuki On-Site Service Station carries diagnostic tools and service equipment needed for routine maintenance and minor repairs.

The company said the mobile units follow Suzuki’s standards for quality and safety, the same standards applied in its dealership service operations.

Suzuki’s on-site approach aims to cut some of that inconvenience by bringing technicians and equipment closer to the customer.

The program also gives Suzuki dealers a wider service reach, especially in provinces where customers may live far from the nearest dealership. By placing on-site stations in selected areas, the brand can respond to more service needs without requiring every customer to make the full trip to a service bay.

Suzuki Philippines said the initiative strengthens its aftersales network and supports its promise to stay “by your side in every journey.”

The line may sound familiar to Suzuki owners, but this time, the company is tying it to a more practical service offer.

The launch also comes as car brands place more attention on ownership support, not only sales.