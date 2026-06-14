Globe fortifies connectivity in Aklan, Antique

Globe officials, headed by Darius Jose Delgado, chief commercial officer of Globe, also discussed initiatives to improve network reliability, expand broadband access, and strengthen connectivity during emergencies and service disruptions.

As part of its 2026 roadmap, he said Globe is rolling out network enhancements designed to improve mobile coverage, increase data capacity, and deliver a better digital experience for residents, enterprises, schools, healthcare facilities, and government offices throughout Aklan and Antique.

Globe’s network footprint in Aklan and Antique continues to support the provinces’ growing digital needs.

In Aklan, Globe operates more than 100 sites that provide coverage across all 17 municipalities, reaching 72 percent of the province’s population. Malay, home to Boracay Island, already has access to 5G connectivity, while Fiber-to-the-Home infrastructure is available in 10 municipalities, helping deliver faster and more reliable broadband services to homes and communities.

In Antique, Globe operates more than 80 sites that provide coverage across all 18 municipalities and reach 74 percent of residents.

San Jose already enjoys 5G connectivity, while Fiber-to-the-Home infrastructure is available in 12 municipalities, supporting greater access to digital services for education, business, public service delivery, and everyday communication.

Globe’s ongoing growth in network modernization supports its broader goal of expanding digital access and improving connectivity for communities across the Philippines.

In Aklan and Antique, these efforts are focused on providing more reliable services that enable education, business, government operations, and everyday communication.

Senator Loren Legarda emphasized that reliable electricity and internet connectivity are vital to inclusive local development, highlighting the outcomes of a multi-sector briefing with the Aklan Information and Communications Technology Council, the National Electrification Administration, the Department of Energy, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, and the Antique and Aklan electric cooperatives to address service interruptions and advance critical power infrastructure projects.

Legarda also noted commitments from local governments and the Department of Information and Communications Technology to support a more enabling environment for telecommunications investments and expand internet access in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

“Connectivity is a powerful enabler of economic growth, social inclusion, and community resilience. By strengthening our network, expanding broadband access, and investing in solutions that keep people connected during critical situations, we are helping build stronger communities and opening more opportunities for every Filipino. We are grateful for the support of Senator Loren Legarda and our local government partners as we work together toward a more digitally empowered future for Aklan and Antique,” Delgado said.