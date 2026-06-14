GenSan airport to reopen on 15 June

Commercial flight operations at General Santos International Airport will resume on 15 June after authorities completed repairs on damage caused by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck the region on 8 June.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced on Sunday that the airport is ready to reopen following the completion of reconstruction works and safety assessments.

The reopening follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to fast-track repair works at the airport to ensure the safety and convenience of travelers and prevent prolonged disruptions in air travel.