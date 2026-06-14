GenSan airport to reopen on 15 June

Commercial flight operations at General Santos International Airport will resume on 15 June after authorities completed repairs on damage caused by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck the region on 8 June.
The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced on Sunday that the airport is ready to reopen following the completion of reconstruction works and safety assessments.
The reopening follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to fast-track repair works at the airport to ensure the safety and convenience of travelers and prevent prolonged disruptions in air travel.
The airport was temporarily closed after the powerful earthquake caused infrastructure damage and affected nearby provinces across the SOCCSKSARGEN region.
Transportation Secretary Banoy Lopez had earlier committed to restoring commercial operations at the airport within a week of the earthquake.
"The DOTr and CAAP have concluded their safety assessment, and we confirmed that commercial operations at GenSan Airport are already greenlighted to prevent delays in passenger travel," Lopez said.
CAAP said it has also coordinated with airline operators, airport stakeholders and government agencies to ensure the safe and efficient resumption of airport operations.
Passengers are advised to coordinate directly with their respective airlines regarding flight schedules and travel arrangements.