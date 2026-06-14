Commercial flights to resume at GenSan airport on 15 June

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon Lopez had earlier committed to restoring commercial operations at the airport within a week of the earthquake.

"Nagsagawa na ang DOTr at CAAP ng kumpletong safety assessment, and we confirmed na puwede nang ituloy bukas 'yung commercial operations sa GenSan Airport para hindi na maantala 'yung biyahe ng ating mga pasahero," Lopez said.

CAAP said it also held coordination meetings with airline operators, airport stakeholders and government agencies to ensure the continued safe and efficient operation of the airport.

Passengers are advised to coordinate directly with their respective airlines regarding flight schedules and travel arrangements.