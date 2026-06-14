Flash floods hit Sarangani towns

According to initial reports, Barangay Lumasal and nearby communities in Maasim experienced flash floods that further damaged infrastructure already weakened by the earthquake, compounding the hardships faced by residents.

Among the structures severely affected was the Lumasal Bridge, which sustained extensive damage after powerful floodwaters swept through the area. The sudden surge submerged nearby communities, with strong currents causing additional damage to houses and other properties.

The flooding also disrupted transportation, access to government services and livelihood activities as residents struggled to cope with yet another calamity.

Authorities are conducting damage assessments while residents continue to appeal for government assistance.

Meanwhile, strong floodwaters in Maitum rendered several roads hazardous to motorists and pedestrians.

Personnel of the Police Regional Office 12, particularly the Maitum Municipal Police Station, carried out clearing and assistance operations starting at around 2 p.m. in Purok Bugo, Barangay Malalag.

A fallen tree brought down by continuous heavy rains and knee-deep floodwaters blocked the roadway, posing a danger to passing vehicles and nearby residents.

The town also experienced a widespread power outage, while telecommunications and internet services were temporarily disrupted, leaving parts of the municipality isolated as authorities continued emergency response operations.