Filinvest, REBAP launch nationwide broker accreditation program

Through the collaboration, both organizations aim to boost sales activity, elevate professional standards and better serve property buyers across the country.

The partnership aligns with Filinvest Land's goal of supporting nation-building by helping local economies grow and creating livelihood opportunities in communities where people live. By equipping regional property sellers with a premium inventory of residential and commercial developments, the program seeks to drive decentralized economic growth.

The initiative is expected to create sustainable income opportunities for local sellers in their home provinces while supporting businesses and accelerating financial progress across emerging regional growth centers.

The collaboration leverages Filinvest Land's extensive project footprint and REBAP's nationwide network of local chapters. This alignment ensures that wherever Filinvest Land develops projects, a dedicated local REBAP chapter is ready to meet market demand.

To maximize efficiency, the RAP introduces a "Lead Broker" model that allows local chapters to operate with the collective resources of a larger firm while enabling individual members to maintain their independent corporate accreditation and comply with professional standards.

The program is backed by leadership support from both organizations. REBAP has established dedicated regional lead chapters within its national structure to focus on promoting Filinvest Land projects across their respective networks.

This collaborative approach gives local real estate brokers access to customized training, regular project updates and full corporate support from Filinvest Land, enabling them to better serve clients and close transactions more efficiently.

The nationwide rollout will follow a phased 60-day implementation plan, beginning with high-inventory chapters in Metro Manila and key regional economic hubs. Once these initial markets are fully integrated, the program will expand to additional chapters and independent broker organizations across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

By building a strong network of local real estate professionals, Filinvest Land and REBAP aim to promote sustainable regional growth while making homeownership more accessible to Filipinos nationwide.