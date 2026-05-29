Filinvest firms join ATRAM’s sustainability-focused investment fund

The ATRAM SDG Fund invests in a select group of Philippine Stock Exchange-listed companies that demonstrate strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices alongside solid financial performance. The fund's portfolio consists of around 20 companies identified through a proprietary evaluation framework that measures how sustainability is integrated into business operations and strategy.

“At Filinvest Land, sustainability is integral to how we design, build, and operate our developments,” said Tristan Las Marias, president and chief executive officer of Filinvest Land. “Being included in an SDG-aligned investment portfolio affirms our commitment to creating long-term value for our stakeholders while contributing to national and global sustainability goals.”

FLI's sustainability initiatives include green building development, energy efficiency programs, water conservation efforts, and community-centered projects aligned with several UN Sustainable Development Goals. Meanwhile, FILRT continues to promote sustainable real estate through green-certified office buildings, energy-efficient developments, and responsible asset management practices.

“As capital markets increasingly recognize the link between sustainability and financial performance, inclusion in sustainability-focused investment strategies highlights the strength of our ESG approach and our readiness to meet evolving investor expectations,” said Maricel Brion-Lirio, president and chief executive officer of FILRT.

The ATRAM SDG Fund has attracted growing investor interest in sustainability-driven investment strategies and has outperformed the Philippine Stock Exchange Index in recent years. Industry data showed the fund managed an estimated P300 million to P400 million in assets and generated returns of about 17.6 percent to 18.6 percent in 2024.

The inclusion of FLI and FILRT reflects the increasing importance of sustainability considerations in investment decisions as institutional investors seek companies capable of delivering both long-term value and measurable environmental and social impact.