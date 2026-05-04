Filinvest Land clinches 11 FIABCI awards, extends winning streak

The Developer of the Year award was driven by multiple gold wins across key categories, including industrial, residential, office, and sustainability.

Among the notable projects cited were Filinvest Innovation Park in Ciudad de Calamba and New Clark City, which both earned gold awards in the industrial development category.

In the residential segment, Somerset Lane in Tarlac, Futura Monte in Naga, Sanremo Oasis in Cebu, and Maldives Oasis in Davao were recognized for their respective developments across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Havila in Rizal received a silver award for masterplanned development, while office projects One Filinvest in Ortigas Center and Filinvest One in Alabang earned recognition for office and sustainable development.

The latest awards extend Filinvest Land’s performance in recent years, following multiple recognitions in 2024 and 2025.

Las Marias said the awards reflect the company’s continued efforts to develop communities that support economic activity and improve living standards.