Filinvest, REBAP launch broker program

Filinvest said the initiative seeks to boost sales activity, enhance professional standards in the real estate sector and provide more livelihood opportunities for property sellers in regional markets. The company added that the program supports its broader goal of promoting economic growth beyond major urban centers by empowering local brokers and creating sustainable income opportunities in their respective communities.

The partnership leverages REBAP's network of local chapters and Filinvest Land's nationwide project footprint. A phased 60-day rollout will initially focus on Metro Manila and key regional economic hubs before expanding to other chapters and broker organizations across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Filinvest Land said the program will also provide participating brokers with training, project updates and marketing support to help them better serve clients and accelerate transactions.