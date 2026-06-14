Corporate gifts remain integral amid AI age

As businesses compete for attention in an increasingly crowded landscape, tangible, well-chosen gifts are proving to be one of the most effective ways to build lasting brand loyalty.

In Southeast Asia alone, the corporate gifting market was estimated at over $9 billion in 2025.

According to Deloitte, organizations in the region are placing greater emphasis on employee experience and relationship-building strategies, further driving demand for meaningful and functional branded merchandise.

In the Philippines, where relationships and personal connections are deeply embedded in business culture, corporate gifting carries even greater significance.

From client appreciation and holiday campaigns to employee recognition and internal engagement, gifts serve as a tangible expression of a company’s brand values and commitment to its stakeholders.

The growing demand is reflected in the continued expansion of the Corporate Giveaways Buyers’ Show, the country’s longest-running sourcing event for gifts and premiums.

Now in its 39th year, the show returns on 1 to 3 July at the SMX Convention Center Manila, with over 60 percent more exhibit space — its largest edition to date.

“Studies show that up to 80 percent of recipients feel more valued when they receive high-quality, thoughtful gifts,” shared World Expos and Concepts president Raquel Romero, the show’s organizer.

“This emotional response plays a critical role in strengthening relationships — not just with customers, but also with employees and business partners,” she added.

From eco-friendly giveaways and customizable merchandise to premium gifts for top executives, the event offers a comprehensive showcase from over 100 gift suppliers offering gifting solutions aligned with today’s demand for personalization, sustainability, and practicality.

For visitors, the Corporate Giveaways Buyers’ Show provides a unique advantage: the ability to see, evaluate, and source products in person — something that remains critical even in a digital-first world.

As businesses navigate the era of AI, the importance of human connection has never been clearer. Thoughtful corporate gifts continue to bridge that gap — turning brand interactions into meaningful experiences and reinforcing relationships that last well beyond the digital screen.