Why showing up still matters

Long before he became the CEO of Munc Digital and Kyodo Spaces, Mike Dayao learned a lesson that continues to guide every venture he builds today: business starts with sales.
It may sound simple, but for Dayao, sales is the foundation upon which companies survive, grow and thrive.
“Sales cures all,” he says in an interview on DAILY TRIBUNE’s digital show, Pairfect, borrowing a phrase often attributed to American entrepreneur Mark Cuban.
That belief has carried him through more than a decade of entrepreneurship, from digital marketing and creative production to real estate, insurance and co-working spaces. While the industries may differ, Dayao sees a common thread running through all of them.
“Everything is sales,” he explains. “Whether you’re selling a service, an idea, or a solution, you need to know how to communicate value.”
Today, that philosophy sits at the heart of Munc Digital, the marketing and business solutions company he co-founded in 2014.
The power of an uncomfortable beginning
Ironically, the entrepreneur known for building business relationships began his journey through an experience many young professionals dread: Cold calling.
As a student at De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, Dayao was required to secure projects through direct outreach as part of his on-the-job training program. There were no shortcuts. Success depended on calling companies, sending emails and pitching ideas.
For someone who admits he was not naturally confident, the experience became a crash course in communication.
“There was no choice,” he recalls with a laugh.
The lesson stayed with him. More than a decade later, despite the rise of artificial intelligence, automation and social media, he believes the fundamentals remain unchanged.
“You still have to reach out. You still have to talk to people.”
Technology may make the process faster, but relationships continue to drive business.
Building for a digital economy
When Munc Digital launched in 2014, digital marketing in the Philippines was still finding its footing.
Over the years, Dayao witnessed the rapid transformation of the business landscape. The growth of e-commerce, social media and global online marketplaces created new opportunities for small and medium enterprises that previously struggled to compete with larger companies.
As businesses adapted, Munc Digital evolved alongside them.
Today, the company helps organizations improve their digital presence, streamline sales systems and leverage technology to reach markets beyond Metro Manila.
“Before, B2B was mostly for large industries,” Dayao explains. “Now even smaller businesses can compete and grow through technology.”
For him, digital transformation is no longer optional. It is a necessity.
Businesses that embrace innovation gain an advantage. Those that resist change risk being left behind.
Workspace designed around people
Dayao’s second major venture emerged from a problem he observed within his own company.
Even before remote work became mainstream, he questioned the need for employees to spend hours commuting to and from the office when much of their work could be completed online.
“At that time, we already had Google Drive and Messenger,” he says. “The technology existed.”
The realization led him to explore virtual office solutions years before hybrid work became common practice.
That vision eventually became Kyoto Spaces, a co-working and virtual office provider located in Robinsons Magnolia.
The concept allows entrepreneurs and businesses to maintain a professional business address while avoiding the high costs associated with traditional office leases.
For startups, freelancers and growing companies, the model offers flexibility without sacrificing credibility.
More importantly, it reflects Dayao’s belief that work should adapt to people — not the other way around.
Why hybrid work is here to stay
While some organizations continue debating return-to-office policies, Dayao believes the future has already arrived.
“It won’t go back completely,” he says.
The rise of artificial intelligence, cloud-based collaboration and digital communication tools has fundamentally changed how businesses operate. Employees, particularly younger professionals, increasingly prioritize flexibility when choosing where to work.
Rather than resisting these changes, Dayao encourages business leaders to embrace them.
Companies that invest in modern systems, adaptable workspaces, and technology-driven processes are more likely to attract talent and remain competitive.
For him, hybrid work is not simply a trend — it is an evolution.
Value of community
Despite his enthusiasm for technology, Dayao insists that business remains deeply human.
This belief explains his active involvement in organizations such as BNI, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Junior Chamber International.
Through these networks, he has developed relationships with entrepreneurs across industries and regions.
More importantly, he has learned the value of collaboration.
“You don’t just help yourself,” he says. “You help connect other people.”
Networking, in his view, is not about collecting business cards. It is about building trust, sharing opportunities, and creating ecosystems where everyone benefits.
The principle mirrors one of BNI’s core philosophies: givers gain.
By helping others succeed, businesses strengthen the communities around them.
Embracing the AI opportunity
Among today’s business trends, artificial intelligence (AI) excites Dayao the most.
Far from viewing AI as a threat, he sees it as a practical tool that can help entrepreneurs become more efficient. Whether generating proposals, automating routine tasks, or improving business workflows, AI allows companies to focus their energy on higher-value activities.
His advice to business owners is straightforward: start experimenting.
“You don’t have to change everything,” he says. “Start with small things that can save time.”
For many businesses, even simple applications can create meaningful improvements in productivity and responsiveness.
Thinking beyond borders
Looking ahead, Dayao hopes to see more Filipino businesses competing on the global stage.
His own companies are already exploring opportunities in markets such as Australia and Singapore, leveraging the skills and creativity of Filipino professionals.
For him, the country’s greatest competitive advantage remains its people.
“Filipino talent is very good,” he says.
The challenge is not capability but visibility. By connecting local expertise with international opportunities, he believes Philippine businesses can create greater economic value while showcasing Filipino excellence worldwide. In many ways, that vision reflects Dayao’s broader mission as an entrepreneur: Building systems, communities and opportunities that help people grow.
And whether through a digital marketing campaign, a
co-working space, or a simple cold email, it all begins with one thing
— showing up.