Why showing up still matters

Long before he became the CEO of Munc Digital and Kyodo Spaces, Mike Dayao learned a lesson that continues to guide every venture he builds today: business starts with sales.

It may sound simple, but for Dayao, sales is the foundation upon which companies survive, grow and thrive.

“Sales cures all,” he says in an interview on DAILY TRIBUNE’s digital show, Pairfect, borrowing a phrase often attributed to American entrepreneur Mark Cuban.

That belief has carried him through more than a decade of entrepreneurship, from digital marketing and creative production to real estate, insurance and co-working spaces. While the industries may differ, Dayao sees a common thread running through all of them.

“Everything is sales,” he explains. “Whether you’re selling a service, an idea, or a solution, you need to know how to communicate value.”

Today, that philosophy sits at the heart of Munc Digital, the marketing and business solutions company he co-founded in 2014.