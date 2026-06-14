Cayetano channels Ninoy, ATOM cringes

“Because how romantic it is to go against Marcos Jr. right now by using the Laban sign, which primarily was the symbol of the downfall of the dictatorship,” Bohol said.

Cayetano, during an Independence Day livestream, invoked Aquino’s struggle against the Marcos regime and repeatedly flashed the “Laban” sign, a symbol closely associated with the late senator and the opposition movement during martial law.

Bohol said Aquino’s legacy should not be used to draw parallels with present-day political conflicts, arguing that Aquino’s fight was rooted in resistance to dictatorship, corruption, and abuses during martial law.

“Please resign. We are becoming an embarrassment to other countries,” Bohol said in Filipino.

ATOM earlier described Cayetano’s comparison to Aquino as “laughable” and “highly insulting,” saying no current political dispute could be equated with the sacrifices made by those who fought the Marcos dictatorship.